April 14, 2017 7:59 AM

Funeral arrangements set for Steelers' chairman Dan Rooney

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

The funeral arrangements are set for Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, and they include a public viewing at Heinz Field.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten says family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the PNC Champions Club at the stadium.

Rooney's funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral in the city's Oakland section. Rooney, a devout Catholic, often worshipped at the cathedral.

He died Thursday at age 84.

The family is asking people to make memorial contributions to Rooney's alma mater, Duquesne University, or the United Way of Southwest Pennsylvania.

Rooney is survived by his wife, Patricia, and seven of the couple's nine children.

