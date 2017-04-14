Sports

April 14, 2017 11:03 PM

Late Schwartz goal gives Blues 3-2 win for 2-0 lead on Wild

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Joel Edmundson had the first goal for the Blues after winning Game 1 in overtime, Jake Allen was as steady as ever in the net again with 23 saves and coach Mike Yeo devised another shrewd plan against his former team.

Zach Parise scored again for the Wild, on a 5-on-3 late in the second period, but goalie Devan Dubnyk simply hasn't been as dominant as Allen at the other end. Screened by David Perron, Dubnyk didn't track Schwartz's deep shot from the slot. He made 20 saves.

The best-of-seven shifts to St. Louis for Game 3 on Sunday.

