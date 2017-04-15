Sports

April 15, 2017 1:26 AM

Cueto pitches 7 innings as Giants beat Rockies 8-2

By GIDEON RUBIN Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings, Brandon Crawford and Chris Marrero homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Friday night.

Cueto (3-0) allowed two runs and six hits while winning his straight start to begin the season. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

The Giants jumped in front on Marrero's first career homer in the second, a drive to left off Tyler Anderson (1-2) after Eduardo Nunez walked with two out. It was Marrero's 144th at-bat in a major league career that goes back to 2011.

The 28-year-old Marrero, a first-round pick by Washington in 2006, is in his 12th year in pro ball and logged 4,005 at-bats in the minors. He went 2 for 3 after going into Friday hitting .056 (1 for 18).

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition 0:50

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition
Rock Hill churches 'put worship styles aside' at Good Friday service 1:35

Rock Hill churches 'put worship styles aside' at Good Friday service
Thousands of kids flock to Rock Hill softball fields for plastic eggs 1:02

Thousands of kids flock to Rock Hill softball fields for plastic eggs

View More Video

Sports Videos