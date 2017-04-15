Sports

April 15, 2017 6:29 PM

Phaneuf scores in OT as Senators tie series against Bruins

The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario

Dion Phaneuf scored at 1:59 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The Senators rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a two-goal third period to force overtime. The Eastern Conference series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 is Monday night in Boston.

Clarke MacArthur, Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Drew Stafford, Tim Schaller and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

The Senators started the overtime with the man advantage as the Bruins took a delay of game penalty with 12.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

