Stephen Ames leads Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over five players into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
Ames had five birdies and a bogey at TPC Sugarloaf to reach 9-under 135. The 52-year-old naturalized Canadian is winless on the senior tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
First-round leader Bob Tway followed his opening 65 with a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Kenny Perry (64), Billy Andrade (66), Brandt Jobe (68) and Kevin Sutherland (69).
Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) and Marco Dawson (68) were 7 under. Jimenez won in 2014 at TPC Sugarloaf and is coming off a victory in the Mississippi Golf Resort Classic.
John Daly topped the group at 6 under, rebounding from a first-round 73 with a 65.
Defending champion Woody Austin was 5 under after a 70.
Bernhard Langer bogeyed the par-4 18th for a 73, ending his tour-record streak of par or better rounds at 36. The 2013 tournament winner was tied for 21st at 4 under.
