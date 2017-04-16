Sports

Edoardo Molinari wins Trophee Hassan II in playoff

The Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco

Edoardo Molinari won the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday, beating Paul Dunne on the first hole of a playoff for his first European Tour title in seven years.

Molinari sank a two-foot par putt after Dunne had missed his putt for par, securing victory for the Italian after a 5-under 68 saw him join Dunne at the top of the leaderboard.

Molinari, a former Ryder Cup player, last won on the tour at the Johnnie Walker Championship in 2010.

Dunne held the overnight lead and was seeking his maiden title as a professional. He closed with a 1-under 72.

Molinari eagled No. 18, one of two eagles for him on the back nine, to go to 9 under. Dunne made birdie on the last to force the playoff.

