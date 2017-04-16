Sports

April 16, 2017 2:03 PM

Giants put outfielder Parker on DL with broken collarbone

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Jarrett Parker was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, a day after he broke his collarbone by slamming into the fence while catching a fly ball.

The 28-year-old, hitting .143 in nine games this season, robbed Colorado's DJ LeMahieu of a potential extra-base hit in the Rockies' 5-0 win Saturday at San Francisco.

San Francisco recalled left-hander Steven Okert from the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats to take Parker's place on the active roster. Okert, recalled for the second time this season, allowing one hit in two scoreless innings during two appearances for Sacramento.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition 0:50

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition
York Co. business leaders say 'students not ready' to enter workforce 1:31

York Co. business leaders say 'students not ready' to enter workforce
Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill 2:11

Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill

View More Video

Sports Videos