Baseball Capsules

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a game-ending, three-run drive with two outs in the ninth, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Sunday.
Harper's first home run, off Jerad Eickhoff, broke a 1-1 tie. His second, the fourth walkoff homer of his big league career, overcame a 4-3 deficit against Joaquin Benoit (0-1).
Shawn Kelley (2-0) relieved with the bases loaded in the ninth and got Maikel Franco to ground into a forceout.
PIRATES 6, CUBS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Frazier homered and Pittsburgh scored six runs in the final two innings to complete a three-game sweep of the World Series champions. The Pirates went just 4-14 against the Cubs last year, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field.
Jameson Taillon (1-0) allowed an unearned run and struck out six in seven innings. Cubs starter Jon Lester pitched three-hit ball for seven innings and left with a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates scored three times in the eighth off Koji Uehara (0-1), getting the go-ahead run when pinch runner Alec Hanson slid home on Andrew McCutchen's bases-loaded grounder. Frazier hit a three-run homer against Justin Grimm in the ninth.
BRAVES 9, PADRES 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Bartolo Colon (1-1) allowed one hit over seven innings in the Atlanta home debut for the 43-year-old: Ryan Schimpf's second-inning homer
Brandon Phillips had three hits and three RBIs as Atlanta improved to 3-0 at new SunTrust Park and extended its winning streak to four after a five-game skid.
Trevor Cahill (0-2) gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He was activated before the game after recovering from a back strain.
ORIOLES 11, BLUE JAYS 4
TORONTO (AP) — Trey Mancini homered twice for the second time in three games, a three-run shot off Ryan Tepera in the sixth and a solo drive off Matt Dermody in the eighth. Mancini, who finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs, matched the major league record for home runs in the first 12 games of a career with seven, joining Trevor Story and Dino Restelli.
Dylan Bundy (2-1) gave up five hits in six shutout innings
Toronto lost left-hander J.A. Happ (0-3) to a sore elbow in the fifth inning, another blow to a suddenly thin starting rotation. Before the game, the Blue Jays put right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his middle finger.
MARLINS 4, METS 2
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie J.T. Riddle hit a two-run homer against Addison Reed (0-1) with two outs in the ninth.
Marlins starter Dan Straily and three relievers didn't allow a hit until Neil Walker singled with two outs in the eighth. Miami won the final three of a four-game series.
Pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera tied the score in the ninth with a two-out, two-run single off David Phelps (2-1).
TIGERS 4, INDIANS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Matthew Boyd (2-1) allowed one run in six innings, and Alex Avila hit a two-run homer.
Carlos Carrasco (1-1) made his first appearance against Detroit since his right hand was broken by Ian Kinsler's line drive in September. Carrasco gave up two runs, four hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five, including Justin Upton three times.
Cleveland went 14-4 against Detroit last year as it won the AL Central. The Indians have lost seven of nine after an opening three-game sweep of Texas.
BREWERS 4, REDS 2
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, and Eric Thames added a solo shot for his fifth home run of the series as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in in six games.
Sal Romano (0-1) started in place of injured Rookie Davis and lasted three innings in his major league debut. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed four walks, three hits and three runs.
Left-hander Brandon Finnegan became the fourth Reds starting pitcher to go on the disabled list and is expected to miss at least a month because of a strained left shoulder.
Wily Peralta (3-0) gave up two runs, three hits and three walks in six innings. Neftali Feliz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fourth save.
RED SOX 7, RAYS 5
BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh off left-hander Xavier Cedeno after Boston, trailing 5-4, loading the bases against Danny Farquhar (0-1),
Pablo Sandoval had a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who won their second straight after losing five of eight.
Joe Kelly (2-0) allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
ROYALS 1, ANGELS 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth off Cam Bedrosian after Salvador Perez's leading single against Blake Parker (0-1),
Kelvin Herrera (1-0) threw an eight-pitch flawless ninth after Ian Kennedy pitched two-hit ball and struck out 10 over eight innings.
Kansas City has won four straight, the Los Angeles has lost five in a row.
ROCKIES 4, GIANTS 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Antonio Senzatela (2-0) settled down after a rough first inning, holding San Francisco scoreless on four hits over the next six to win his second straight start.
Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a homer, and Nolan Arenado celebrated his 26th birthday with a two-run double to cap a three-run first as the Rockies took three of four in the series.
Senzatela allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, and Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh straight save this season.
Jeff Samardzija (0-3) struck out eight while allowing four runs in seven innings.
WHITE SOX 3, TWINS 1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer to right off Ryan Pressly (0-2) in the 10th inning.
Nate Jones (1-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and David Robertson fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 10th for his third save in as many chances.
Brian Dozier hit an inside-the-park home run for the Twins.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taijuan Walker (2-1) struck out seven and allowed a run and four hits over five innings.
Los Angeles starter Rich Hill (1-1) was activated from the disabled list before this start after missing time with a blister on his left middle finger, but he re-aggravated the blister and made it only three innings and 54 pitches before leaving. The left-hander allowed two runs, five hits and two walks and struck out two.
Chris Iannetta hit a solo homer off Hill in the third inning, and five batters later, Hill walked Jake Lamb with the bases loaded for a 2-0 Arizona lead. Paul Goldschmidt singled in another run in the seventh inning.
Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
MARINERS 8, RANGERS 7
SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz singled in the tiebreaking run to cap a two-run, ninth-inning rally, and Seattle overcame a 6-1 deficit to complete a three-game sweep.
Nomar Mazara gave Texas a 7-6 lead when he led off the ninth against Edwin Diaz (1-1) with his fourth homer.
Mitch Hanigan walked against Sam Dyson (0-3) with the bases loaded and Cruz hit a sharp bases-loaded grounder up the middle. While Elvis Andrus snagged the ball with a dive, the shortstop's off-balance glove flip to second was off line.
Seattle rebounded on Mitch Haniger's three-run homer in the third, Danny Valencia's RBI single in the sixth and Guillermo Heredia homer opening the seventh. Haniger preserved the tie in the eighth with a leaping catch at the top of the wall in right-center to rob Joey Gallo of a potential two-run homer.
Shin-Soo Choo had a three-run homer in the second and two-run double in the third.
