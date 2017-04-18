Gonzalez, White Sox win 4-1 to stop Yanks' 8-game win streak

Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Yankees 4-1 Tuesday night to stop New York's eight-game winning streak.
Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits — all infield singles — and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.
The right-hander retired his first 12 batters before Starling Castro's infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth and threw just 88 pitches.
