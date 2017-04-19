Sports

April 19, 2017 1:42 AM

Tomas, Miller lead Diamondbacks to 11-2 win over Padres

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO

Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run homer, Shelby Miller pitched 7 1/3 innings of four-hit ball and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the San Diego Padres 11-2 on Tuesday night.

The Padres lost their fifth straight game. They were coming off a four-game sweep at Atlanta.

Miller (2-1) kept the Padres off balance most of the night, including four 1-2-3 innings, as he pitched into the eighth for the first time this season. San Diego broke through in the third with Wil Myers' two-out RBI single to center, but otherwise was frustrated.

Miller allowed a double to Travis Jankowski leading off the eighth, struck out Christian Bethancourt and then made way for Randall Delgado. Miller struck out five and walked two.

Tomas' line-shot homer to left capped the four-run fifth and gave the Diamondbacks a 7-1 lead. His second, it went an estimated 378 feet. Paul Goldschmidt was aboard on a walk and Jake Lamb on an RBI single.

Arizona's Chris Ianetta homered to right-center off Zach Lee in the eighth, his second.

Padres starter Jarred Cosart (0-1) left after 3 2/3 innings with a strained right hamstring. He came out after walking Brandon Drury with the bases loaded. Craig Stammen came on and promptly threw away Chris Owings' comebacker for a two-run error.

Cosart allowed three runs, one earned, and two hits. He struck out two and walked two.

The game got so out of hand that 33-year-old Padres shortstop Erick Aybar made his big league pitching debut in the eighth, taking over from Bethancourt to get Chris Hermann to ground out.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (1-1, 4.32) looks to bounce back from a 7-1 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 8-1 with a 2.02 ERA in 16 career starts against San Diego.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (1-2, 7.80), who spent part of the 2015 season with Arizona, is scheduled to make his fourth start for San Diego. He is 5-3 in 14 career appearances, including 13 starts, with a 3.04 ERA against the Diamondbacks.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition 0:50

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition
Rock Hill veteran Mary Phillips Gettys receives national honor 1:49

Rock Hill veteran Mary Phillips Gettys receives national honor
Fort Mill elementary students learn about reptiles, meet a snake 1:49

Fort Mill elementary students learn about reptiles, meet a snake

View More Video

Sports Videos