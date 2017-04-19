Sports

April 19, 2017 9:28 PM

Nats' Jayson Werth leaves game with undisclosed injury

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Jayson Werth has left the Washington Nationals' game at the Atlanta Braves with an undisclosed injury.

Werth appeared to suffer the injury when he checked his swing with one out in the third inning of Wednesday night's game. He stepped out of the batter's box before returning to the dugout, walking with no apparent sign of an injury. He immediately walked down the dugout steps toward the clubhouse before receiving attention from a trainer.

Werth singled off Julio Teheran and scored in the second inning.

Chris Heisey completed the at-bat for Werth in the third inning and flied out to center. He took over in left field.

