Kershaw fans season-high 10, Dodgers beat Rockies 4-2

Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
Kershaw (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits. He walked just one and was done after 97 pitches. It was the 52nd time in his career that Kershaw has struck out 10 or more, and the Dodgers are 41-11 in those games.
Kenley Jansen got his fourth save of the season. It was his second four-out save of the homestand.
Kershaw avenged an early season loss at Coors Field. The left-hander gave up three home runs in six innings on April 8.
Left-hander Tyler Anderson (1-3) went five innings for the Rockies, allowing four runs — two earned — while striking out five and walking one.
The Dodgers used a three-run fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Kershaw laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error. Corey Seager drove in his 100th career run in that inning.
Kershaw struggled at the outset, walking the first batter he faced and giving up consecutive singles to load the bases. He then struck out Carlos Gonzalez, but Marc Reynolds used a sacrifice fly to score one run. Kershaw struck out Gerardo Parra to end the inning. Kershaw retired the next 12 consecutive batters.
Gonzalez left the game with a bruised right hand while swinging at Kershaw's pitch in the fourth inning. Preliminary X-rays were negative.
The Dodgers had lost three consecutive games, so manager Dave Roberts was eager to see the former Cy Young Award winner on the mound.
"It's real. It's big," Roberts said of the effect Kershaw can have when he starts. "There's more focus and not to say that's right or wrong. There's a heightened intensity and that starts with the starting pitcher in Clayton. These are games, at April 19, you don't want to say you're in a must-win mode, but I do think when your ace takes the mound it's a must-win game. We're ready to win a baseball game."
Scott Van Slyke hit his first home run of the season, a solo home run to left-center field in the second inning.
TRAINER'S ROOM:
Rockies: Ian Desmond (fracture, left hand) is hitting off a tee and is nearing a return.
Dodgers: Logan Forsythe was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a hairline fracture of the toe on his right foot. He's likely to be out two weeks ... Rob Segedin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right toe strain ... Justin Turner, who was hit by a pitch on the left hand a day earlier, was available to pinch hit and play defense and run but was not in the starting lineup. Tomorrow is on an off day for the Dodgers ... Rich Hill (on disabled list with blister on left middle finger), has been throwing with a band-aid over the blister.
UP NEXT:
Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (1-2, 3.54 ERA) starts against the Giants, his fourth start of the season. He threw his first shutout April 15 at San Francisco and retired the first 17 batters he faced in the Rockies' 5-0 win.
Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 1.00 ERA) is filling in for Rich Hill in the rotation again at Arizona. He threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in his last appearance April 15 against Arizona. Wood had a fine start against the Cubs, allowing just one run and worked his way out of jams with five walks.
