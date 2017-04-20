High school roundup: Nation Ford advances in 5A boys’ lacrosse playoffs

BOYS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford 12, J.L. Mann 5
Nation Ford upset ninth-seeded J.L. Mann 12-5 in the second round of the Class 5A lacrosse playoffs Thursday at J.L. Mann.
Nation Ford built a 9-3 lead late in the third period enroute to the victory, which will send the Falcons to play at fifth-seeded Blythewood on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
Nation Ford, the 16th seeded team in the playoffs knocked off top-seeded Dorman 9-5 in the opening round.
Nation Ford is 6-10 on the year.
Mauldin 11, Clover 8
Third-seeded Mauldin topped Clover 11-8 in the second round of the Class 5A lacrosse playoffs Thursday at Mauldin.
Clover finished the season with a 10-7 record.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill 19, Spartanburg 16
Fort Mill edged Spartanburg 19-16 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Thursday at Fort Mill.
Fort Mill led 10-7 at halftime and 15-10 entering the fourth period.
Fort Mill (12-3) will travel to top-seeded Wando on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
Wando 14, Nation Ford 13 (OT)
Top-seeded Wando edged Nation Ford 14-13 in overtime in the second round of the Class 5A lacrosse playoffs Thursday at Wando.
Wando led 8-7 at halftime, but Nation Ford tied the count in the second half to force overtime.
Nation Ford finished the year with record of 6-8.
BASEBALL
Northwestern 5, Rock Hill 0
Northwestern defeated Rock Hill 5-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Wednesday.
Jeff Taylor’s home run was the big hit for Northwestern, which claimed the region title and the top seed in the District Four playoffs, which begin next week.
Northwestern is 17-1 overall and 7-1 in region play.
Indian Land 6, Fairfield Central 2
Indian Land earned a 6-2 win over Fairfield Central in a Region 4-3A game at Fairfield Central Wednesday.
Indian Land collected 12 hits in the victory. Justin Cope led the way with three hits and three RBI. Chris Rote, Chase Dougherty and Hunter Laney each had two hits for Indian Land.
Seth Bevans (5-1) pitched into the fifth inning to pick up the win. He allowed only two hits and struck out four.
South Pointe 4, Lewisville 3 (8)
South Pointe scored the winning run in the top of the eighth and edged Lewisville in a non-region game at Richburg Wednesday.
Jake Kern drove in Bo Taylor with the winning run. South Pointe trailed 3-1 heading to the seventh, but scored two runs to tie the count.
Brey Prince picked up the win for South Pointe as they improved to 16-6.
Nation Ford 4, Fort Mill 2
Nation Ford made the most of five hits and defeated Fort Mill 4-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Wednesday.
Nation Ford scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 1-0 deficit.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Nation Ford 4, Rock Hill 1
Nation Ford scored three goals in the second half and beat Rock Hill 4-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Wednesday.
Nation Ford is 8-5-1 overall and 3-3 in region play.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fort Mill 1, Clover 0
Fort Mill edged Clover 1-0 in double overtime in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Wednesday.
Meredith Christopher scored the winning goal with three minuntes remaining in the second overtime session. Kimber Haley assisted on the winning goal.
The victory was the 50th straight in the region for Fort Mill, which improved to 14-4-1 overall and 6-0 in the region.
Indian Land 11, Fairfield Central 0
Sixth-ranked Indian Land led 6-0 at halftime and cruised to an 11-0 win over Fairfield Central in a Region 4-3A match at Fairfield Central Wednesday.
Summer Bishop led Indian Land with three goals. Reagan Hunter and Emily Jordan each had two goals, while Emily Gerdes, Abby Myers, Kaliee Erwin, and Abby Curry added one each.
Myers had a pair of assists, while Shelby Ryberg, Kelsey Long, and Curry had one assist each.
Emma Thompson recorded the shutout for Indian Land.
York 6, Chester 0
York toppled Chester 6-0 in a non-region match at Chester Wednesday.
Gray Collegiate 3, York Prep 0
Gray Collegiate defeated York Preparatory Academy 3-0- in a non-region match at Gray Collegiate Wednesday.
