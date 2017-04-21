Sports

April 21, 2017 11:10 PM

Toronto FC tops Chicago Fire 3-1

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as Toronto FC defeated the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Friday night, handing German star Bastian Schweinsteiger his first loss in Major League Soccer.

Giovinco upped his season goal total to three, punctuating the victory with a free kick to the top corner in the 82nd minute.

A goal away from a hat trick, he was not happy to be taken off in the 84th minute, slapping a stanchion as he headed to the dressing room.

Eriq Zavaleta also scored for Toronto (2-1-4) while Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez notched his fourth assist of the season.

Substitute David Accam scored for Chicago in the 88th minute with the Fire's only shot on target.

