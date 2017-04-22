Sports

April 22, 2017 12:31 PM

Bournemouth looks safe in EPL after slaying Middlesbrough

The Associated Press
BOURNEMOUTH, England

Bournemouth looks safe in its second straight English Premier League campaign after damaging Middlesbrough's chances in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Bournemouth moved to the relative comfort of 12th place, seven points above relegation with four games to play.

Middlesbrough was left in 19th place, nine points from safety. While its situation is desperate, it didn't play like it.

Middlesbrough was 2-0 down after 16 minutes, and a man down after 20 after Gaston Ramirez received a second yellow card. From there, the only doubt was the size of Bournemouth's victory.

