Injured Fury pulls out of world heavyweight title fight

Hughie Fury has pulled out of his world heavyweight title fight against WBO champion Joseph Parker because of injury.
The fight was set for May 6 in Auckland, New Zealand, and will now be rescheduled.
Fury's promoter, Hennessy Sports, said in a statement released Sunday that the British fighter has injured his lower back and has been advised by his physiotherapist to rest for "3-4 weeks before resuming training."
"Hughie has been declared medically unfit to box following a medical assessment," the statement said.
"Understandably, Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title."
