Sports

April 24, 2017 8:13 AM

Russian marathon runner Mayorova banned for doping

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's track and field federation says veteran marathon runner Albina Mayorova has been banned for four years for doping.

The All-Russia Athletics Federation said Monday that the suspension was handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the two-time Olympian tested positive for excess testosterone in a test taken last year.

The ban is likely to spell the end of the 39-year-old Mayorova's competitive career.

Mayorova's best result at a major championship was eighth at the 2012 Olympics in London. She has also been a top-10 finisher at the London, Boston and Chicago marathons.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 1:21

Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me
Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse 2:07

Confederate flag supporters rally at York County Courthouse

View More Video

Sports Videos