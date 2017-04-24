Sports

April 24, 2017 8:01 PM

Chargers GM: Joey Bosa is working out with teammates

The Associated Press
CARSON, Calif.

Defensive end Joey Bosa is working out at the Los Angeles Chargers' training complex after spending the first two weeks of their voluntary offseason program back home in Florida.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco confirmed Monday that Bosa is with his teammates this week in San Diego, where the team will remain through June.

After an outstanding rookie season that started late due to a contract dispute, Bosa skipped the start of the Chargers' offseason workouts this spring to work with a personal trainer.

Telesco says Bosa is currently at Chargers Park.

Bosa missed the Chargers' offseason program and training camp during his rookie season. After he finally signed, Bosa strained his hamstring and missed the first four games, but recovered to become the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

