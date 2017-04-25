Sports

Injured Bale expected to miss Champions League semifinals

The Associated Press
MADRID

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is expected to miss the Champions League semifinals because of a calf muscle injury.

The club said tests on Tuesday confirmed the extent of the left calf injury that forced Bale to leave the Spanish league game against Barcelona on Sunday before halftime.

Madrid did not specify how long it expects Bale to be sidelined, but similar injuries usually require three to four weeks of recovery time.

The first leg against city rival Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinals is next week. The second leg is on May 10.

Bale was out for nearly three months this season after surgery on his right ankle.

