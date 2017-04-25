Sports

April 25, 2017 11:08 AM

Golf's ruling bodies move to limit video evidence

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

Video evidence of a rules violation no longer means a golfer automatically will be penalized.

In an effort to limit the sometimes harsh result of television reviews, golf's ruling bodies have issued a new decision on the Rules of Golf that takes effect immediately.

Players can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. Rules officials also will eliminate penalties if they feel players made a reasonable judgment in taking a drop or replacing their golf ball on the putting green.

The new decision would have spared Anna Nordqvist a two-shot penalty that cost her a chance to win the U.S. Women's Open last year. Less clear is whether it would have exonerated Lexi Thompson at the ANA Inspiration this month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard 0:22

Fallen tree in Rock Hill stops traffic in both ways on Dave Lyle Boulevard
Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day 3:15

Fort Mill celebrates Earth Day
Nation Ford students take life jacket challenge 1:50

Nation Ford students take life jacket challenge

View More Video

Sports Videos