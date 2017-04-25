Sports

April 25, 2017 9:48 PM

Red-hot Rohlman leads Tigers to season sweep

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Reed Rohlman upped his hitting streak to 19 games by going 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs in No. 3 Clemson’s 7-2 win over College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (34-8) swept the home-and-home season series over the Cougars (20-21).

Rohlman started the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, and he scored on Seth Beer’s single.

After the Cougars tied the score with two runs in the top of the second inning, Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, capped by Rohlman’s run-scoring double. The Tigers added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then Rohlman, who tallied his fourth three-hit game in a row, blasted his fourth homer of the year to lead off the seventh inning.

Beer and Andrew Cox both went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the Tigers’ victory.

Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Jackson (7-1) earned the win, giving up eight hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 7 innings pitched.

Tucker White (1-5) suffered the loss for College of Charleston, where Tigers coach Monte Lee played and previously served as coach.

The Tigers will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. to take on North Carolina in a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Manzo ss

3

0

1

0

1

1

Hart 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

Richter 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

McRae dh

4

1

1

0

0

2

Roper c

4

1

2

0

0

0

Dixon cf

4

0

1

0

0

0

Mundy lf

4

0

1

1

0

1

Freeman rf

4

0

1

0

0

2

Sechopoulos 1b

3

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

34

2

8

1

1

7

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

4

1

1

1

0

1

Rohlman lf

3

2

3

3

0

0

Williams c

4

0

1

0

0

0

Beer rf

3

1

2

1

1

0

Davidson ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

Cox 1b

3

1

2

1

0

0

Jolly dh

3

2

1

0

1

0

Greene 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

Byrd 3b

3

0

1

1

0

1

TOTALS

31

7

12

7

2

3

COC

020

000

000

2

FSU

220

110

10x

7

E — Dixon(4); McLarty(2). DP — Charleston 2; Clemson 1. LOB — Charleston 6; Clemson 6. 2B — McRae(10); Pinder(10); Rohlman 2(14); Beer(12). HR — Rohlman(4). HBP — Rohlman. SH — Byrd(2). SF — Pinder(3); A. Cox(4). CS — A. Cox(1).

Charleston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

White, L 1-5

2

6

4

4

1

0

Detwiler

1 2/3

4

1

1

0

0

Love

2 2/3

2

2

2

0

0

McLarty

 2/3

0

0

0

1

0

Ocker

1

0

0

0

0

3

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

T. Jackson, W 7-1

7

8

2

2

1

4

Schnell

1

0

0

0

0

1

Griffith

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Beasley

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

Gilliam

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

WP — T. Jackson(4). HBP — by Detwiler (rohlman). Umpires — HP: Doug Vines 1B: Jay Pierce 2B: Ken Couch 3B: Tony Thompson. T — 2:39. A — 4,232.

