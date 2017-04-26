Sports

April 26, 2017 12:40 AM

Nationals SS Trea Turner hits for cycle vs Rockies

The Associated Press
DENVER

Trea Turner has hit for the third cycle in Washington Nationals history against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Turner also has a career-high seven RBIs on a cold night in the Mile High City. He had a single in the first, a two-run double in the second, a two-run homer in the sixth and a bases-loaded triple in the seventh.

It was the first cycle by the Nationals since Cristian Guzman on Aug. 28, 2008.

Overall, this was the ninth cycle in Expos/Nationals history.

In addition, Turner's seven RBIs are tied for the second-most in a single game in Nationals history.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition 0:50

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition
Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab 1:14

Taxiway pavement at Rock Hill/York County airport will undergo $4M rehab
Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

View More Video

Sports Videos