Enzo Martinez picks up USL weekly honor

Enzo Martinez’s pair of goals during the Charlotte Independence’s 2-1 win over Saint Louis FC last weekend earned the former Northwestern Trojan USL player of the week honors.
Martinez’s first two strikes of the 2017 season earned the Independence its first win of the campaign, after the team fell behind early to a fourth-minute goal. Martinez quickly drew his side level in the eighth minute, beating two defenders and sliding a finish past the keeper. Younger brother Alex Martinez provided the pass on that goal, before Enzo fired in what proved the game-winner in the 29th.
Martinez is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he was a finalist for USL MVP. He was making his first appearance of the season in St. Louis, after serving a suspension for a red card he drew in last season’s playoffs.
Check out highlights from the Independence’s win, including Martinez’s goals, here:
Come See Me Festival boxing action this weekend
The Rock Hill Boxing Club will be holding 15 to 20 boxing matches Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m. at Emmett Scott Recreational Center on Crawford Road. The lineup card includes fighters from the Carolinas and Georgia and tickets cost $10.
