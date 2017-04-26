Sports

Teheran solid, Gsellman stumbles and Mets lose 5th straight

By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK

Julio Teheran stifled the Mets into the seventh inning, Robert Gsellman staggered through a five-run first and the Atlanta Braves handed New York its fifth straight loss, 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta ended a six-game skid behind 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball from Teheran (2-1). The right-hander allowed four hits, four walks and a pair of sacrifice flies while striking out four. He is 4-0 with a 0.91 ERA in his last seven starts against New York dating to June 21, 2015.

The ailing Mets got Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d'Arnaud back in the lineup but still dropped their ninth in 10 games.

Gsellman (0-2) allowed his first seven batters to reach in an exasperating first inning, including one on his own throwing error. The 23-year-old rookie allowed six runs, 10 hits and three walks over four-plus innings. His ERA climbed to 6.23 one start after he pitched effectively into the eighth inning against Philadelphia.

