Video: what next for Winthrop women's basketball?

Five-year old Noah Fike asked his teacher, Jim Morris, "what is a team?" Morris is an assistant baseball coach at Indian Land High School and he and the Warriors have been showing Noah what a team is this spring.
High school football spring practice is less than two weeks away and Rock Hill's three head football coaches, Bubba Pittman, David Pierce and Strait Herron, are already seeing the telltale signs that it's that time of year again.
Northwestern is 3-0 after pool play in the Wheels Baseball Invitational. But pitch-count rules and a looming rivalry series against Rock Hill High mean the Trojans don't plan on going out of their way to win the tournament.
Northwestern had a boys' soccer player ruled ineligible recently, a situation that raises questions about the compatibility of high school sports coaches also being involved in coaching non-school sports teams.
Charlotte Independence midfielder Enzo Martinez talked March 31 about what helped him nearly win the USL MVP award in 2016 and what he's learned coaching alongside his brother, Alex, with York County's Discoveries Soccer Club.