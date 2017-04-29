Tar Heels rally in 8th for win over Tigers

The No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over No. 6 Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers (34-10, 16-7 ACC) struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning. Robert Jolly hit the first of his two doubles to score a run, then Clemson added two more runs on a passed ball and Jordan Greene’s sacrifice fly. The Tar Heels (35-9, 18-5 ACC), who took a 2-0 series lead, responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning on Tyler Lynn’s RBI double.
Seth Beer lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning to give Clemson a 4-1 lead, but North Carolina scored four runs on five straight one-out singles in the bottom of the eighth inning. Zack Gahagan’s sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run.
Brett Daniels (4-0) earned the win, while Josh Hiatt recorded his 13th save of the season. Ryley Gilliam (2-1) suffered the loss.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
Clemson
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pinder cf
4
0
0
0
1
3
Rohlman lf
3
1
0
0
0
1
Williams c
4
0
2
0
0
0
Beer rf
2
0
0
1
1
1
Davidson ss
3
1
1
0
0
1
Cox 1b
4
1
1
0
0
0
Jolly dh
4
1
2
1
0
1
Greene 2b
3
0
0
1
0
2
Byrd 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
31
4
6
3
2
10
North Carolina
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Miller cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
Warmouth ss
4
1
1
0
0
3
McGee dh
4
1
1
0
0
2
Datres 3b
4
1
2
1
0
0
Riley rf
4
2
2
1
0
0
Roberts c
4
0
1
1
0
1
Lynn lf
3
0
1
1
1
0
Gahagan 2b/1b
3
0
2
1
0
0
Busch 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
Freeman 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
33
5
10
5
2
7
Clemson
030
000
010
—
4
North Carolina
000
000
04x
—
5
LOB — Clemson 6; N. Carolina 7. 2B — Williams (12); Jolly 2(9); Lynn (5). HBP — Rohlman; Davidson. SF — Beer (3); Greene (1); Gahagan (2).
Clemson
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Eubanks
7 1/3
7
3
3
1
6
Gillam
0
2
2
2
0
0
Hennessy
0
1
0
0
1
0
Beasley
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
North Carolina
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Dalatri
7
6
4
3
2
8
Daniels
1
0
0
0
0
0
Hiatt
1
0
0
0
0
2
WP — Eubanks, Gilliam. Umpires — HP: Barry Chambers; 1B: Troy Fullwood; 2B: Greg Howard; 3B: Jack Cox. T — 2:55. A — 3,514
