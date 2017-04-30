Reynolds leads Rockies' comeback over Diamondbacks

Mark Reynolds hit a tying two-run single with two out in the ninth and Carlos Gonzalez scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Fernando Rodney, sending the Colorado Rockies to a wild 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Colorado trailed 6-1 after five, but made the most of another rough performance by Rodney (1-2). The veteran reliever walked two and threw two wild pitches in blowing his second consecutive save chance.
Carlos Estevez (3-0) got the win with one scoreless inning and Greg Holland earned his 11th save for the Rockies, who have won the first two games of the three-game set between the top teams in the NL West.
