Sports

April 30, 2017 12:57 AM

Rowe's shutout helps Galaxy extends Union's winless streak

The Associated Press
CARSON, Calif.

Brian Rowe had two saves for his first shutout of the season and the Los Angeles Galaxy played Philadelphia to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night, extending the Union's winless streak to 16 games.

The Union (0-4-4) haven't won an MLS match, including a 3-1 loss to Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS Playoffs, since beating Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on August 27, 2016.

Los Angeles (2-5-1), which has the second-fewest (eight) goals for in the Western Conference and just one goal in its last four matches, missed on a trio of opportunities, but Rowe made one leaping and one diving stop — the latter on a long-distance blast by Haris Medunjanin in the 68th minute — to preserve the clean sheet.

Philadelphia's Andre Blake had his second shutout of the season, including three saves.

The Galaxy is winless in its last three matches.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival (PHOTOS)

Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival (PHOTOS) 1:34

Scenes from the 2017 Come-See-Me Festival (PHOTOS)
Thousands flock to Rock Hill for festival tailgate party, fireworks 1:29

Thousands flock to Rock Hill for festival tailgate party, fireworks
Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 1:27

Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help

View More Video

Sports Videos