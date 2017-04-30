Sports

April 30, 2017 10:42 PM

North Carolina slips by Clemson 3-2 in 10 innings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Tyler Lynn reached to second base on a two-out ground ball to bring home the walkoff run in the 10th inning in No. 3 North Carolina’s 3-2 win over No. 6 Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday. The Tar Heels, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 36-9 overall and 19-5 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 34-11 overall and 16-8 in ACC play.

Chris Williams blasted an opposite-field, two-run homer in the first inning, his 12th long ball of the year. After a costly Tiger error in the fourth inning, Lynn hit an RBI groundout. Another error in the sixth inning led to unearned run on Lynn’s run-scoring single that tied the score 2-2.

Ashton McGee led off the 10th inning with a single and advanced to third base with two outs. Lynn, who had all three RBIs for North Carolina, then hit a slow grounder to Jordan Greene at second base, whose throw to first was errant on what would have been a close play.

Josh Hiatt (2-1) earned the win in his third appearance of the series. He allowed no hits, no runs and no walks in 2.2 innings pitched. Jeremy Beasley (1-1) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Pat Krall gave up just five hits, two unearned runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 8.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers take five days off before playing Nevada in a three-game series starting Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

3

1

0

0

1

1

Rohlman lf

5

0

1

0

0

1

Williams c

5

1

1

2

0

0

Beer rf

4

0

1

0

0

1

Jolly dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

Davidson ss

4

0

1

0

0

1

Cox 1b

3

0

0

0

1

0

Greene 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

Byrd 3b

4

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

36

2

6

2

2

5

North Carolina

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Miller cf

5

0

1

0

0

0

Warmouth ss

5

0

0

0

0

0

McGee dh

5

1

2

0

0

0

Datres 3b

3

0

0

0

0

1

Riley rf

3

2

1

0

2

1

Roberts c

4

0

0

0

1

0

Lynn lf

5

0

3

3

0

0

Gahagan 1b/2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

Freeman 2b

2

0

0

0

0

2

Pate ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

Jones 2b

0

0

0

0

0

0

Busch ph/1b

0

0

0

0

1

0

TOTALS

37

3

8

3

4

4

Clemson

200

000

000

0

2

North Carolina

000

101

000

1

3

E — Greene (5); Byrd (7); Roberts (5). LOB — Clemson 7; N. Carolina 11. 2B — Beer (14). HR — Wwilliams (12). HBP — Pinder. SH — Datres 2(4). SB — Pinder(10).

Clemson

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Krall

8

5

2

0

2

4

Beasley L, 1-1

1  1/3

2

1

1

2

0

Jackson

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Schnell

0

1

0

0

0

0

North Carolina

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Morgan

3

2

2

2

1

3

Daniels

3

4

0

0

1

2

Hutchinson

1  1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Hiatt W, 2-1

2  2/3

0

0

0

0

0

HBP — by Hiatt (Pinder). Umpires — HP: Troy Fullwood; 1B: Greg Howard; 2B: Jack Cox; 3B: Barry Chambers. T — 3:15. A — 2,880.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal

Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal 0:41

Video: Montay Crockett honors his late mother with NFL deal
Video: what next for Winthrop women's basketball? 1:36

Video: what next for Winthrop women's basketball?
York baseball baseball has lucky charms for playoff run 0:27

York baseball baseball has lucky charms for playoff run

View More Video

Sports Videos