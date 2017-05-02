Joseph, Phillies strike early and rout Cubs 10-2

Tommy Joseph hit an early three-run homer, Aaron Altherr had three RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Monday night.
Michael Saunders and Freddy Galvis also homered in support of starter Vince Velasquez (2-2) to help the Phillies stop a three-game losing streak.
Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fourth loss in five games.
After rain delayed the start for 85 minutes, Philadelphia jumped on Brett Anderson (2-1) for seven runs on seven hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings. The start was his shortest since August last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cesar Hernandez singled to open the game before Altherr doubled him home. Maikel Franco walked and, one out later, Joseph lined a hanging slider into the left-field bleachers for a 4-0 lead.
Comments