Jim Boeheim's Orange get perfect academic score

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Syracuse men's basketball is trending up academically.

Jim Boeheim's (BAY'-hymz) Orange and the Syracuse's women's soccer team have achieved perfect multiyear rates in the Academic Progress Report (APR) released Wednesday by the NCAA.

It's the second straight year women's soccer has earned that recognition and both teams had a perfect 1,000 multiyear average.

Overall, Syracuse University produced a single-year score of 990 for the athletic program in the 2015-16 academic year. That's matches the school's highest single-year score, and the multiyear score of 985 also ties for the school's best mark.

In March 2015, men's basketball was punished by the NCAA for several infractions, including academic misconduct.

