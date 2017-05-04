Brazil leads unchanged top 20 in FIFA rankings

Sports

Brazil leads an unchanged top 20 in the FIFA rankings.

None of the leading South American and European national teams played in April, but Brazil extended its lead over second-place Argentina because previous matches changed in value.

FIFA weighs results over a four-year cycle with more value given to games played in the past year.

World Cup winner Germany is third. Chile, the two-time defending Copa America champion, and Colombia complete the top five.

World Cup host Russia is unchanged at No. 61, though is playing only friendlies while rivals play higher-value qualifying games.

The next rankings will be published on June 1, ahead of World Cup qualifiers and the Confederations Cup in Russia.

