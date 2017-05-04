Sports

May 04, 2017 10:20 AM

Final game of Indians-Tigers series called off on rainy day

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of bad weather.

The game in Detroit was called more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain in the area expected to linger throughout the day.

There was no makeup date immediately announced. The Tigers took two of three in what was initially supposed to be a four-game series.

Detroit heads off to begin a series at Oakland on Friday night, while the Indians continue their road trip at Kansas City.

The rainout could help a Cleveland team that just put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the disabled list .

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition 0:50

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition
Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day 1:56

Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day
Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 1:08

Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs

View More Video

Sports Videos