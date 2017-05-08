AP: Sex assaults in high school sports minimized as 'hazing'

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 8, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A scoreboard touts the accomplishments of the Parkview High School baseball team as they warm up before a baseball game in Lilburn, Ga., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Across the nation, nowhere is student-on-student sexual assault as common or as camouflaged as in boys' sports, an Associated Press investigation found. Older Parkview players in 2015 were disciplined for sexual battery, in part, after attacking younger teammates, but the district called it "inappropriate physical contact" and "misbehavior."
John Bazemore
AP Photo
LM Otero
AP Photo
LM Otero
AP Photo
LM Otero
AP Photo
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Keith Srakocic
AP Photo
Keith Srakocic
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Plaques mark the accomplishments of the Parkview High School baseball team as they warm up before a baseball game in Lilburn, Ga., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Across the U.S., perhaps nowhere is student-on-student sexual assault as dismissed or as camouflaged as in boys' sports, an Associated Press investigation found. Older Parkview players in 2015 were disciplined for sexual battery, in part, after attacking younger teammates, but the district called it "inappropriate physical contact" and "misbehavior."
John Bazemore
AP Photo
A scoreboard touts the accomplishments of the Parkview High School baseball team as they warm up before a baseball game in Lilburn, Ga., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Across the U.S., perhaps nowhere is student-on-student sexual assault as dismissed or as camouflaged as in boys' sports, an Associated Press investigation found. Older Parkview players in 2015 were disciplined for sexual battery, in part, after attacking younger teammates, but the district called it "inappropriate physical contact" and "misbehavior."
John Bazemore
AP Photo
High school basketball coach Charles Freet stands on the sidelines during a junior varsity basketball game in Argyle, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Freet is working at a Dallas-area private school after he lost his job as boys basketball coach at Flower Mound High School in 2011. After a Flower Flower Mound High School teacher reported that players were putting their fingers in teammates' bottoms, he told administrators investigating the allegations that the acts were merely a joke and not hazing.
LM Otero
AP Photo
High school basketball coach Charles Freet speaks with an unidentifed man during warm ups before a junior varsity basketball game in Argyle, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Freet is working at a Dallas-area private school after he lost his job as boys basketball coach at Flower Mound High School in 2011. After a Flower Flower Mound High School teacher reported that players were putting their fingers in teammates' bottoms, he told administrators investigating the allegations that the acts were merely a joke and not hazing.
LM Otero
AP Photo
Flags hang over the court at a varsity basketball game at Flower Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. In 2011, Charles Freet lost his job as boys basketball coach at the school, and now works at a Dallas-area private school. After a Flower Flower Mound High School teacher reported that players were putting their fingers in teammates' bottoms, he told administrators investigating the allegations that the acts were merely a joke and not hazing.
LM Otero
AP Photo
Amanda Jackson holds a basketball that belonged to her son as she poses for a photo on April 28, 2017, at a basketball court in a park where he used to play while growing up in Olympia, Wash. Jackson's son waited two years to tell her that he had been assaulted at a basketball camp in 2010 by several teammates, as a freshman at Capital High School in Olympia, Wash. “I felt like if I told someone,” he testified, “then I would have been, you know, excluded from the team and not able to play varsity basketball.” He finally spoke up after more boys were jumped at a similar camp, leading the district to investigate the school.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Amanda Jackson holds a basketball that belonged to her son as she poses for a photo on April 28, 2017, at a basketball court in a park where he used to play while growing up in Olympia, Wash. Jackson's son waited two years to tell her that he had been assaulted at a basketball camp in 2010 by several teammates, as a freshman at Capital High School in Olympia, Wash. “I felt like if I told someone,” he testified, “then I would have been, you know, excluded from the team and not able to play varsity basketball.” He finally spoke up after more boys were jumped at a similar camp, leading the district to investigate the school.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Damian Davies, now an unpaid assistant coach for the Leechburg High School girls basketball team, sits courtside before his team plays in a league playoff game in Bellevue, Pa., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. In January 2016, parents of two Leechburg boys high school basketball players complained that some players were sodomizing teammates with a phallic-shaped piece of wood they called a "yoshi" stick, records and interviews show. Davies lost his position as head boys coach, but says, "No players have ever come to me. ... As the players told me, either nothing happened or if it did it was a joke."
Keith Srakocic
AP Photo
Damian Davies, now an unpaid assistant coach for the Leechburg High School girls basketball team, stands courtside before his team plays in Bellevue, Pa., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. In January 2016, parents of two Leechburg boys high school basketball players complained that some players were sodomizing teammates with a phallic-shaped piece of wood they called a "yoshi" stick, records and interviews show. Davies lost his position as head boys coach, but says, "No players have ever come to me. ... As the players told me, either nothing happened or if it did it was a joke."
Keith Srakocic
AP Photo
