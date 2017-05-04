Sports

May 04, 2017 8:07 PM

Hanigan's hit lifts Rockies over Padres in 11 innings, 3-2

By JAY PARIS Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Ryan Hanigan's RBI infield single in the 11th inning lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Hanigan, who had homered earlier in his Rockies' debut, hit a grounder up the middle that Erick Aybar fielded, but he was unable to flip the ball to Cory Spangenberg at second for a force. That allowed Ian Desmond to score.

Chad Qualls (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. Greg Holland followed for his 12th save, although the tying run did reach base.

Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss.

