Sports

May 04, 2017 8:58 PM

Cardinals' Fowler, Piscotty hurt against Brewers

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Cardinals outfielders Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty left Thursday night's game against Milwaukee after getting hurt.

Piscotty pulled up with a strained right hamstring after crossing first base on his grounder to third base that ended the second inning. Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty in right field.

Fowler strained his right shoulder in an unsuccessful attempt for a diving catch on Hernan Perez's third-inning drive.

Randal Grichuk moved from left to center and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfield appearance of his professional career.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition 0:50

Sports psychologist explains connection between baseball walk up songs and superstition
Rock Hill students could win $50,000 based on the look of their shoes 2:07

Rock Hill students could win $50,000 based on the look of their shoes
Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors 0:53

Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors

View More Video

Sports Videos