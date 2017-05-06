Sports

May 06, 2017 10:27 AM

Pedrosa edges Marquez for pole at Spanish MotoGP

The Associated Press
JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain

Dani Pedrosa took pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on Saturday.

Pedrosa's late flying lap of 1 minute, 38.249 seconds edged his Honda teammate's best effort by 0.049 at the 4.4 kilometer (2.7-mile) Circuito de Jerez.

Cal Crutchlow will start Sunday's race from third, followed by Maverick Vinales, who has won two of three races this season for Yamaha.

Points leader Valentino Rossi starts from seventh, just ahead of Jorge Lorenzo on his Ducati.

Rossi leads teammate Vinales by six points after recording two second places and one third-placed finish so far.

It was Pedrosa's 29th career pole in the top category, but his first since Malaysia in 2015.

"I am very happy because last year was very difficult for me," Pedrosa said. "Getting a spot on the front line of the starting grid was my goal."

