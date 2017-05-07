Sports

May 07, 2017 1:01 AM

Dos Santos, Galaxy rally for 2-2 draw with Fire

CARSON, Calif.

Giovani dos Santos and Daniel Steres scored second-half goals and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Brian Rowe had four saves, including a pair of sprawling stops in the opening minutes and another in the 76th minute, for Los Angeles (2-5-2).

Dos Santos tied it in the 65th — tapping in the finish of Dave Romney's header, off a corner kick by Romain Alessandrini — from point-blank range.

David Accam gave Chicago (3-3-3) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, converting from the spot after Nemanja Nikolic drew a penalty against Jelle Van Damme at the top of the 6-yard box. Nikolic doubled the lead moments later, rolling a feed from Accam past a charging Rowe into the back of the net.

Steres, from near the right corner of the 6-yard box, flicked a header — off another corner kick by Alessandrini — inside the far post to make it 2-1 early in the second half.

The Fire have been outscored 29-10 in their last 10 road games and are 0-8-2 over that span.

