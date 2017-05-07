Sports

May 07, 2017 3:55 AM

Shark sighting disrupts triathlon in Western Australia

The Associated Press
PERTH, Australia

Nearly 100 swimmers at a triathlon in Western Australia were ordered out of the water on Sunday after a shark was spotted during the Ironman 70.3 event in Busselton, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of the capital Perth.

Most of the individual competitors in the ironman event had already completed their 1.9-kilometer (1.1 mile) swim when the shark was spotted. But those who remained in the water were ordered out by Surf Life Saving Western Australia personnel and the beach was closed.

Triathlon WA executive director Peter Minchin said the team event, which began about 90 minutes later, was reduced to a duathlon — cycling and running.

"There was initial frustration, but they realized it was in the best interests of their safety," Minchin said.

