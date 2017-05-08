Weekend Sports In Brief

HORSE RACING
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together.
Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race. Together, they were unbeatable on a cool and rainy Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Sent off at 9-2 odds, Always Dreaming made it the fifth straight year that a Derby favorite has won, the longest such stretch since the 1970s.
Always Dreaming was followed across the finish line Saturday by a pair of longshots: 33-1 Lookin At Lee and 40-1 Battle of Midway. Always Dreaming ran 1 ¼ miles in 2:03.59 and paid $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended three days without pay by the team on Sunday for an undisclosed violation of team rules, the latest hiccup for a club beset by problems on and off the field this season.
General manager Sandy Alderson announced the suspension in a brief statement before the game, shortly before Harvey was scheduled to start against Miami. Alderson said the right-hander had been sent home, but declined further comment.
Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to face the Marlins. In his first big league game since 2015, the lefty was hit hard, giving up six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. New York managed only one hit in a 7-0 loss and was shut out for the first time this season.
The Mets said Harvey's suspension took effect Saturday. Manager Terry Collins held a closed-door meeting with his team before Sunday's game to talk about the penalty.
GOLF
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Brian Harman made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Wells Fargo Championship and deny Dustin Johnson the chance at a fourth straight victory.
Johnson, in his return from a freak back injury that knocked the world's No. 1 player out of the Masters, went from making the cut on the number to a 67-67 weekend at Eagle Point and appeared headed for a playoff with Harman and Pat Perez.
Harman won it with a birdie-birdie finish, none bigger than the par-5 18th.
After going so long on his second shot that he needed relief from behind a corporate tent, Harman hit a heavy chip that barely got onto the green. From just under 30 feet away, the putt dropped into the center of the cup and set off a wild celebration, with Harman repeatedly shaking his fists and leaping to share a hard hug with his caddie, Scott Tway.
Harman closed with a 4-under 68 for his second PGA Tour victory.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sei Young Kim held off Ariya Jutanugarn 1 up on Sunday to win the Lorena Ochoa Match Play for her sixth LPGA Tour title.
After Jutanugarn won the par-5 17th with a birdie to force another hole, Kim finished off the match with a halve for a par on the par-4 18th.
In the morning semifinals at Club de Golf Mexico, Kim beat Mi Jung Hur 5 and 4, and the third-ranked Jutanugarn topped Michelle Wie 4 and 3. Hur won the third-place match, overcoming a five-hole deficit to beat Wie in 22 holes.
Kim also beat Maude-Aimee Leblanc (3 and 1), Danielle Kang (3 and 2), Charley Hull (3 and 1) and Karine Icher (5 and 4) in the event that switched from stroke to match play and moved from November. The 24-year-old South Korean player is projected to jump from 12th to eighth in the world ranking.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — John Daly held on to win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.
Daly bogeyed the final three holes for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III. The 51-year-old Daly won for the first time since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. He finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands.
Daly pumped his fist after tapping in for bogey on 18, then was sprayed with champagne by friends, led by fellow player Esteban Toledo.
Perry shot a 69, and Armour had a 67.
AUTO RACING
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. used a strong Ford engine to blow past Kyle Busch in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for his first NASCAR Cup victory.
It was the first victory for Roush Fenway Racing since Carl Edwards at Sonoma in 2014.
Stenhouse, who has led a resurgent Roush team, won in his 158th Cup start. He started from the pole, praised the power from his Doug Yates-built engine for the speed, then used it to snatch the race away with a last-lap pass of Busch.
Jamie McMurray finished second in a Chevrolet and was followed by Busch in a Toyota, then Aric Almirola, another Ford driver.
TENNIS
MADRID (AP) — Maria Sharapova recovered from a shaky opening to defeat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday, getting off to a good start in her second tournament since returning from a doping ban.
Sharapova took control of the match after struggling early against the 20th-ranked Lucic-Baroni, cruising to victory in the final set after more than two hours on the center court in Madrid.
Sharapova had 16 winners and only 10 unforced errors in her opening-round victory, her fourth since a controversial return to tennis.
The Russian was broken three times in the first set, but only once the rest of the match at the clay-court tournament. She had a total of 19 break opportunities, converting seven of them.
BOBSLEDDING
Steven Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday. He was 37.
The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced his death, the cause of which remains unclear.
An autopsy performed at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, New York, showed that Holcomb died with fluid in his lungs, Essex County coroner Francis Whitelaw said Sunday. However, that alone was not enough to draw a conclusion as to why Holcomb died — and no determination will come until toxicology tests are completed. That process can typically take several weeks.
The native of Park City, Utah, was a three-time Olympian, and his signature moment came at the 2010 Vancouver Games when he piloted his four-man sled to a win that snapped a 62-year drought for the U.S. in bobsled's signature race.
