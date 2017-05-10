Golf’s Taylor Barrett Cook among Hall inductees

The Herald will be recognizing the York County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2017 inductees this week, leading up to the 5:30 p.m. induction ceremony on May 16 at the Baxter Hood Center.
Taylor Barrett Cook was the dominant force on the York Comprehensive High School Golf team from 2001-2006. She was named State Player of the Year in 2003 (AAA), 2004 and 2005 (AAAA) and was a State Champion in 2004 & 2005. She won 14 Junior Tournaments and was named the 2005 SC Junior Golf Assoc. Beth Daniels Player of the Year in 2005 while becoming valedictorian of her YCHS class.
Cook went on to play golf for the University of South Carolina. She competed in 33 of 39 collegiate events, qualified for 5 USGA Amateur tournaments with 2 top-20 finishes. She was also named 2007-2010 NCGA All-American Scholar, and received the 2010 SEC Community Service Award.
Tickets to the 2017 induction ceremony cost $25 and can be purchased (do so by May 12) at the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, located inside the Baxter Hood Center. Sponsorships are available by contacting Todd Lumpkin at 803-517-2475.
