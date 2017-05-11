Stephon Gilmore, 2017 York County Sports Hall of Fame inductee

The Herald will be recognizing the York County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2017 inductees this week, leading up to the 5:30 p.m. induction ceremony on May 16 at the Hood Center.
Stephon Gilmore was a three-sport athlete at South Pointe High School, earning All-Region, All-State, Mr. Football, multiple All-American honors, and Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American game selection during his prep football career. At the University of South Carolina, Gilmore was named freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American, All-SEC and All-American, while leading the Gamecocks to an SEC East Championship in 2010. He was the 10th overall selection of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and is widely regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL. Gilmore was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2016 and signed with the New England Patriots this offseason.
Tickets to the 2017 induction ceremony cost $25 and can be purchased (do so by May 12) at the Rock Hill/York County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, located inside the Hood Center. Sponsorships are available by contacting Todd Lumpkin at 803-517-2475.
