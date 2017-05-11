Sports

May 11, 2017 11:47 PM

Indianapolis signs 3 draft picks before rookie camp opens

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indianapolis Colts have signed three of their eight draft picks.

Cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston and inside linebacker Anthony Walker all agreed to deals Thursday. Indy's rookie mini-camp opens Friday.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available but players selected after the first round typically sign four-year deals.

Wilson was a second-round pick. The former Florida player is expected to immediately fight for a starting job.

Hairston was the first of Indy's two fifth-round picks and also could vie for immediate playing time in a secondary that lacks cornerback depth. He played at Temple.

Walker was the other fifth-round pick and is yet another offseason addition to what had been a think linebacker corps. He played at Northwestern.

