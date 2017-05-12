Mom thinks he’ll be doctor and NFL player. With 8 Ivy League offers, he’s on his way

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 Learn more about new Indian Land football coach Horatio Blades Pause 1:57 Neighborhoods hit in York County car break-in spree 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 1:48 Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life 0:28 Salsaritas location expected to open in Rock Hill this summer 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:10 Fired for raising nuclear safety concerns 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video: Jahmir Smith, a junior at Lee Senior High School, excels on the football field and in the classroom. Smith rushed for 2,130 yards in 2016. He also has a 4.3 GPA and has been offered scholarships from all of the Ivy League Schools. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com