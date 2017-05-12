Cookie Massey, 2017 York County Sports Hall of Fame inductee

The Herald will be recognizing the York County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2017 inductees this week, leading up to the 5:30 p.m. induction ceremony on May 16 at the Hood Center.

Leonard “Cookie” Massey was a decorated three-sport athlete at Northwestern High School, lettering a staggering 11 times (two basketball, four football, five baseball). He was a Shrine Bowl football selection and a North-South baseball game selection and earned numerous All-Region awards.

Massey played two years of baseball and four years of football at the University of North Carolina, earning All-ACC and All-American honors each of his two seasons on the diamond. He now shares his knowledge and passion for both sports as a successful youth coach, leading his teams to multiple city championships and the SCAP state football championship.

Josh Davis, Taylor Barrett Cook, Stephon Gilmore and Vance Walker will join Massey as part of the 2017 class.

Tickets to the induction ceremony cost $25 and can be purchased (do so by May 12) at the Rock Hill/York County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, located inside the Hood Center. Sponsorships are available by contacting Todd Lumpkin at 803-517-2475.