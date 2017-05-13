Hamilton takes pole at Spanish GP ahead of Vettel

Lewis Hamilton took pole position ahead of Sebastian Vettel at the Spanish Grand Prix, restoring Mercedes' dominance in Formula One qualifying on Saturday.
Hamilton gave Mercedes its 19th pole in 20 races, two weeks after F1 leader Vettel had broken its run at the Russian GP in a one-two with Ferrari partner Kimi Raikkonen.
Hamilton was fastest in 1 minute, 19.149 seconds, with Vettel only 0.051 behind.
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, who won the race in Russia, was third, followed by Raikkonen.
It was Hamilton's 64th career pole and his third in five races this year, putting the three-time world champion in position to challenge Vettel for the series lead on Sunday.
