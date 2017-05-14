WNBA Capsules

Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points in her Washington debut and the Mystics never trailed in their WNBA season opener, beating the San Antonio Stars 89-74 on Sunday.
The 2015 MVP joined the Mystics in an offseason trade with Chicago. She played just 23 minutes as she dealt with foul trouble. Tayler Hill added 15 points.
Former Mystic Monique Currie had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio, which was without its top two scorers from last year and No. 1 overall draft pick Kelsey Plum because of injuries. The Stars were coming off a season-opening loss in New York on Saturday.
WINGS 68, MERCURY 58
PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Kaela Davis scored 20 points to help Dallas beat Phoenix in the season opener for both teams.
Davis, a first-round draft pick from NCAA champion South Carolina, went 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 8 from the line and did not miss a shot until the fourth quarter.
Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 18 points. Diana Taurasi scored three points on 1-of-11 shooting.
