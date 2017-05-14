Sports

May 14, 2017 11:04 PM

For Mother’s Day, here’s how the Panthers, Hornets honored moms on social media

By Mike Reader

The traditions that mark Mother’s Day in the United States have changed since Anna Jarvis came up with the idea in the early 20th century.

Still, family get-togethers, flowers, cards, letters, calls and now, social media posts, all give ways to tell the women who raised us what they mean to us.

All of us, including pro athletes, have unique relationships with our parents.

In that spirit, here’s are a baker’s dozen of noteworthy social media posts from Charlotte’s NBA and NFL athletes (plus a mascot and cheerleaders) or ones that included them.

First off, Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker’s mother, Andrea Walker, lets us know that her son’s asthma helped shape his personality when he was young.

“He was always sick,” she recalled, but that just drew them more closely together.

Several Hornets – Cody Zeller, Frank Kaminsky, Walker and Marvin Williams, teamed up for this montage video.

From the Panthers, we’ll start with Sir Purr. No idea who this little mama is, but she sure is cute, huh?

Panthers rookies got in on the action. Here’s a post from top draft pick Christian McCaffrey.

 

She's not the regular mom, she's the #CoolMom. Happy Mothers Day to the greatest person to walk the earth. Love you!

A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) on

And you may have seen these folks around town. Here’s former Charlotte 49ers and Independence High star Austin Duke’s post.

From the veterans, Jonathan Stewart, Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis included their children and shared warm thoughts about how special the mothers of their children – and in Olsen’s case, his mom also – are.

Quarterback Cam Newton shared how much he appreciates Kia Proctor, the mother of his two children, along with her stylish photo.

 

tö thë wömâñ thât hâš âlöt öf üñkñöwñš öf whât šhë mëâñš tö më, HÅ₽₽Ÿ MØTHËRš DÅŸ❕ NØ MÅTTËR ₩HÅT öür rëlâtįöñšhįp štâtüš įš į wįll ŁØVË ŸØŪ TØ THË DÅŸ į dįë bë¢âüšë ÿöü hâvë gįvëñ më thë bëšt 2THįNGš tö ëvër hâppëñ tö më. ŸØŪ ÅRË ÅN ŪMßËŁ1ËVÅßŁË MØTHËR tö öür bëâütįfül kįdš. į wâñt tö THÅNK ŸØŪ för ÿöür ₽ÅTįËN€Ë, į âm grâtëfül för ÿöür GRÅ€Ë, įm jñ lövë wįth ÿöür $₩ÅG, âñd möšt įmpörtâñtlÿ įm THÅNKFŪŁ FØR ŸØŪ❕ "į wâñt tö thâñk ÿöü; bë¢âüšë ÿöü mâdë më hüštlë" -fütürë #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #âMØTHËRöf3ñëvërŁØØKËDšöGØØD #mÿßÅßŸmömmâHÅRDËRthâñÅŁØTöfŸØŪkįllâš #hâppÿMØTHËRŠdâÿTØthëßËÅŪT1FŪŁmömšÅŁŁövër

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

The TopCats’ put together a photo montage that includes some of the Panthers’ cheerleaders with their mothers.

Ron Rivera’s wife Stephanie shared her own post, showing the coach and their daughter hard at work.

Back to the NBA for the closer, which topped off its video montage with Charlotte’s own Stephen Curry and added a short video of Sonya Curry hugging her son, presumably after the Warriors beat the the Spurs in Sunday’s Western Conference finals opener.

 

She's my hero! #ThisIsWhyWePlay

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

