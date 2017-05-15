Sports

May 15, 2017 6:32 AM

Olympic timekeeper Omega renews through 2032 Summer Games

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Olympic timekeeper Omega has extended its IOC sponsorship deal for three more Summer Games through to 2032.

The 12-year extension signed Monday will complete a centenary since Omega first timed Olympic events at the 1932 Los Angeles Games.

The value of the deal, which includes the IOC selling marketing rights and paying for timing services, was not disclosed.

IOC President Thomas Bach says "for us, it was always about Omega" despite interest from other potential partners.

Switzerland-based Swatch Group, which includes the Omega brand, has been a top-tier IOC sponsor since 2004.

Omega is the first of the IOC's 13 current top-tier sponsors to commit through 2032.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Drew Colvin and Quentin Sanders starred for Lewisville baseball

Drew Colvin and Quentin Sanders starred for Lewisville baseball 1:03

Drew Colvin and Quentin Sanders starred for Lewisville baseball
State title-winning PK for Indian Land girls' soccer 0:30

State title-winning PK for Indian Land girls' soccer
Christians, Muslims take 'walk of faith' for unity in Rock Hill 1:30

Christians, Muslims take 'walk of faith' for unity in Rock Hill

View More Video

Sports Videos