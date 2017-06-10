Indian Land wrestler earns second national title

Joshua Horn of Indian Land brought his second national title home from the NUWAY National Wrestling Championships in Battle Creek, Mich.
Horn had four straight pins. He also won the title last year.
Horn has wrestled for the Indian Land Wrestling Club for five years under head coach Troy Yegge, and is currently attending the C2X Wrestling Academy.
His South Carolina record stands at 53 and 1, and an overall record this year of 74 and 6, while reaching an impressive 200 career wins.
Horn was also selected to represent the state of South Carolina on Team Palmetto.
